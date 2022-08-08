Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Sets Sales Records For 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The music megastar stamps her name on the charts.

Beyoncé returned with her seventh studio album, Renaissance, on July 29. Queen Bey was able to secure another #1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Renaissance opened atop the Billboard 200 with 332,000 first-week units. The project became Beyoncé’s seventh solo Number One. She also made it to the pinnacle of the rankings twice as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Plus, Renaissance set records for 2022. Beyoncé is the first female artist to lead the Billboard 200 with a project released this year. Adele’s 2021 album, 30, spent two weeks at No. 1 in January.

Additionally, Renaissance brought in the highest first-week numbers for a female artist in 2022. Those 332,000 units were the second-most of the year behind only Harry Styles’ Harry’s House (521,000 units).

Renaissance also scored the largest streaming week for a female artist this year. Beyoncé’s latest LP totaled 179 million streams during the tracking period. It was also the most weekly streams of the Texan’s career.

The buying power of the Bey Hive gave Renaissance the third-largest traditional sales week for an album in 2022 as well. Beyoncé’s fans bought 190,000 copies of the project, the most for a woman this year.

Some industry insiders predict Beyoncé could also take the top spot on this week’s Hot 100 song chart. Renaissance‘s lead single “Break My Soul” is competing for #1 against Harry Styles’s “As It Was” and Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”