Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” Remains At No. 1 For A Second Week

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is in competition for next week’s top spot.

“About Damn Time” is the #1 song in America for a second straight week. Lizzo’s latest hit held onto the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Special single by Lizzo collected another 12.5 million streams over the most recent Hot 100 tracking period. “About Damn Time” also leads the Radio Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, and Hot R&B Songs charts.

“WE DID IT AGAIN,” tweeted Lizzo on Monday afternoon with dozens of party poppers, confetti, and bottles with popping cork emojis. The singer’s post amassed more than 17,000 likes on the social media platform.

“About Damn Time” made it to #1 on the Hot 100 chart last week. The Blake Slatkin and Ricky Reed-produced track became Lizzo’s second Number One on that Billboard ranking.

Previously, Lizzo reached the pinnacle of the Hot 100 in 2019 with “Truth Hurts.” That Cuz I Love You single held onto the #1 position for seven weeks and stayed on the chart for 42 weeks.

Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” is competing for #1 on next week’s Hot 100. The Dance/House song rose to a new peak of #6 this week. If “Break My Soul” is able to take over the highest rank, Beyoncé would score her eighth Number One as a soloist.