First-Week Sales Predictions For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Are In

“Break My Soul” is competing for #1 on the Hot 100.

Has Beyoncé returned to claim the Billboard 200 crown? It appears Queen Bey’s latest studio LP, Renaissance, will easily take the top spot on next week’s album chart.

HitsDailyDouble crunched the early first-week sales numbers for Renaissance. The outlet predicts Beyoncé to pull in 275,000-315,000 opening units for the 16-track project.

That sales range should be enough to give Renaissance the highest first-week total for a female act in 2022. Beyoncé would become the first female act to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 this year.

2016’s Lemonade album started off at #1 with 653,000 first-week units. Before that, Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled LP racked up over 600,000 units in its first official tracking week.

Throughout her career, Beyoncé has scored six #1 albums as a soloist. In addition, the Houston native collected two more Number Ones as a member of the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé has also found success on the Billboard Hot 100 over the years. As a solo artist, she currently has seven Number Ones on that singles chart. Destiny’s Child made it to the pinnacle of the Hot 100 four times.

Some music industry forecasters expect Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” single to reach #1 on the next Hot 100. The song already rose to #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: USA daily chart.

Plus, “Break My Soul” presently sits at #2 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs USA chart. The-Dream and Tricky Stewart-produced record has peaked at #7 on the Hot 100 so far.