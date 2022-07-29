Beyoncé Delivers ‘Renaissance’; Thanks Fans For ‘Love And Protection,’ After Album Leak 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé has finally returned with “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album and her first since 2016’s “Lemonade.”

Beyoncé finally unveiled her highly anticipated Renaissance album with a tribute to her loyal fans for their “love and protection” after they rallied around in the wake of a reported leak just days before the official release.

The 16-track album includes samples and appearances from a diverse range of artists, including Grace Jones, Drake, Beam, Tems, Big Freedia and more. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” released earlier this month, served fans a taste of what to expect from the dance music-inspired album. Stream Renaissance below.

The superstar songstress shared a note five minutes before the album arrived acknowledging the leak and thanking the BeyHive, who reported anyone sharing or leaking the project.

“I’ve Never Seen Anything Like It”

“So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it,” Beyoncé penned on Instagram.

“I can’t thank yall enough for your love and protection,” she added. “I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

The 28-time Grammy winner then thanked fans for their “unwavering support,” and patience. “We are going to take our time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I Love You Deep,” she concluded.

Beyoncé also paid homage to her late gay uncle Jonny, calling him her “godmother,” and sharing a throwback photo of him on her website. She recalled he was “the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album.”

She also shared a rare selfie with all three of her children and gave special thanks to them for “allowing me the space, creativity, and inspiration.” The Crazy In Love hitmaker also acknowledged her “beautiful husband and muse,” Jay-Z.

Finally, Beyoncé thanked “the pioneers who originate culture,” and “the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long.” She added, “This is a celebration for you.”

