Big Freedia Reacts To Being Part Of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Queen Bey joins forces with the Queen of Bounce once again.

Beyoncé is back. The 28-time Grammy winner returned this week with her “Break My Soul” single. The track includes vocals by Big Freedia.

According to Tidal, Big Freedia is credited as a composer, lyricist, and vocalist for “Break My Soul.” The performer born Freddie Ross Jr. previously appeared on Beyoncé’s “Formation” in 2016.

Bey’s “Break My Soul” hit the internet early Tuesday morning. Many people took to social media to share their thoughts on the song. Big Freedia also posted about the record on Twitter.

“It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyoncé once again I’m so honored to be [a part] of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥Someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul,” tweeted New Orleans native.

“Break My Soul” is the first single from the forthcoming Beyoncé album Renaissance. That studio LP is the follow-up to Lemonade which came out in April 2016.

Beyoncé also released Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019 and The Lion King: The Gift in 2019. The Houston-raised entertainer also partnered with her husband, Jay-Z, for the Everything Is Love collaborative album.

Big Freedia’s catalog includes 2014’s Just Be Free LP. The star of Big Freedia: Queen of Bounce also dropped several mixtapes and EPs, including Queen Diva and The Bounce Back with Hip Hop producer Mannie Fresh.