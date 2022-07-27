Beyoncé’s Album Leaks, BeyHive Starts Snitching!

Beyoncé has reportedly sprung a leak with her new album, but the BeyHive is snitching on everybody putting out there!

Yo! Beyoncé has reportedly sprung a leak! You guys know that Beyoncé is notoriously buttoned up when it comes to her operation. She has managed to create epic moments and never has she had a leak. You have to know that in this day and age of social media, clout chasing and digital music that this is close to impossible.

But that’s exactly what has happened. Her new album Renaissance has reportedly leaked to the Internet and people are going crazy. First of all, people like myself are amazed and shocked that this has happened. This has never happened! There has been a contingency that is interested in listening to the album before it drops midnight Friday morning.

There is also a contingency, the BEYHIVE, that is fighting to make sure that this does not get to people. Now, I don’t know how the Hive is going to do this, because stopping a digital leak is harder than stopping a dam that has burst.

Nevertheless, they have taken to Twitter to report people that are either sharing it or leaking it. This is Beyoncé‘s seventh album, her first album since 2016 Lemonade. You better not do it! And if you do, keep it to yourself!

They are not playing with people out here! I can’t believe that these people are getting a pass for snitching! Anyway, I don’t believe we should leak music anyway because this is an event. I love Beyoncé and I think that she is probably the most incredible artist that we have right now. Chris Brown should take notes. We need to preserve this greatness.

Illseed out!