Lizzo Celebrates Earning Second No 1. Song With “About Damn Time”

Lizzo has a lot to be joyful about at the moment. The Special project creator just scored the highest-charting album of her career. Now she adds another Billboard Hot 100 #1 single to her résumé.

“About Damn Time” rose one spot on the latest Hot 100 to reach the pole position. This gives Lizzo her second career Number One on the weekly chart after “Truth Hurts” in 2019.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” became the first song released by a female act in 2022 to lead the Hot 100 this year. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” (1994) and Adele’s “Easy on Me” (2021) have also made it to No. 1 since January.

Lizzo’s Followers Like Her Celebratory Messages

Yesterday, Lizzo took to her social media accounts to celebrate “About Damn Time” becoming the most popular single in America. The R&B/Pop vocalist tweeted, “We got the #1 song in the country YALL! 🥹.” That tweet amassed more than 28,000 likes.

On her Instagram page, Lizzo uploaded a 14-second video of herself popping a champagne bottle. The IG caption read, “IMA BE DRUNK BY 5.” That clip has more than 700,000 videos and 134,000 likes on the platform.

Special Also Gives The Atlantic Recording Artist A Notable Accomplishment

“About Damn Time” lives on the recently released Special album. Lizzo’s latest body of work launched at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The set collected 69,000 first-week units. Special is the highest-charting album released by a woman in 2022.

Before reaching #1 on the Hot 100 again with “About Damn Time,” Lizzo dropped “Rumors” featuring Cardi B in 2021. That collaboration provided the Detroit-born performer with her highest-debuting single to date. It opened at #4 in the Hot 100 rankings.

Lizzo’s discography also includes “Juice,” “Good as Hell,” and “Tempo” featuring Missy Elliott. All three of those tracks by the Atlantic recording artist live on a version of 2019’s Grammy-winning, Platinum-certified Cuz I Love You album.