Lizzo Celebrates “Rumors” Featuring Cardi B Becoming Her Highest Debuting Single

“Rumors” by Lizzo and Cardi B is a Billboard hit out the gate. The Ricky Reed-produced single opened at #4 on the most recent Hot 100 weekly chart.

Lizzo scored her highest Hot 100 debut with “Rumors.” Previously, “Truth Hurts” started on the tally at #50. That track eventually climbed to #1, giving Lizzo her only chart-topper to date.

In addition to “Rumors” and “Truth Hurts” making it into the Top 10, Lizzo also reached the region when “Good as Hell” peaked at #3 in 2019. Cardi B now has ten career Top Ten entries. Five of those records were Number Ones.

“Rumors” racked up 21 million streams in its first week of release. It was the third most-streamed song of the week behind The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s current No. 1 “Stay” and Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow’s “Industry Baby.”

Lizzo’s latest offering also placed third on the list of the most-sold songs over the tracking period (25,200 units). Plus, “Rumors” opened atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, respectively.

The first-week commercial success of “Rumors” led to Lizzo celebrating on social media. The Atlantic recording artist posted a short clip of herself dancing and lipsyncing to Cardi B’s verse which includes the Bronx-raised rapper saying, “My records live in the Top 10.”

Lizzo also tweeted, “B####!!!!! B####!!!!!!!!!!!!! @iamcardib WE DID IT SIS!!!!” In addition, the vocalist/flutist thanked her online supporters for streaming “Rumors.” This milestone Hot 100 moment came after Lizzo had to deal with being body-shamed and cyberbullied following the release of the “Rumors” music video.

Since the “Rumors” visuals arrived on YouTube, the video has amassed more than 20 million views. Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” also hit #1 on YouTube’s Top 100 Songs US chart, and it is still trending in the Top 5 for the platform’s music section.