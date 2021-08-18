Facebook Reportedly Deletes Hateful Comments On Lizzo’s Page

Body-shamers and haters are supposedly being shut down on the platform.

R&B/Pop singer Lizzo went viral over the last several days after she was seen crying over social media users making fun of her weight. Other artists like Cardi B and Chlöe Bailey backed up Lizzo against the online trolls.

Apparently, Facebook is stepping in to stop some of the hate directed at Lizzo. According to TMZ, negative comments are being removed from Lizzo’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Facebook is also said to be regularly reviewing reports of hateful posts. In addition, the company is shutting down user accounts that continuously break community guidelines around hate speech, harassment, and bullying.

Lizzo became a trending topic after she talked about being cyberbullied. The digital attacks began as a response to the Grammy winner releasing her new single “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. Lizzo addressed the hate on Twitter.

“Loving yourself in a world that don’t love [you] back takes an incredible amount of self-awareness & a b####### detector that can see through ass-backwards societal standards… if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s#### hard,” tweeted Lizzo on August 15.

Cardi B publicly supported Lizzo. The Invasion of Privacy album creator tweeted, “When you stand up for yourself they claim [you’re] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you [are] skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Lizzo and Cardi B’s “Rumors” is projected to debut in the Top 10 of next week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song’s music video is still the top trending content in YouTube’s music section. “Rumors” has been viewed more than 14 million times since the visuals debuted on August 13.