Lizzo Thanks Cardi B & Chlöe Bailey For Defending Her Against Cyberbullies

Lizzo should be on a personal high at the moment as her new song “Rumors” featuring Cardi B continues to see success on various music charts. However, the Grammy-winning vocalist is now dealing with being body-shamed by some people online.

Over the weekend, Lizzo broke down in tears in a video posted on social media as she talked about being cyberbullied about her weight and appearance. Cardi B came to the defense of her “Rumors” collaborator against the digital haters.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim [you’re] problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you [are] skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table,” posted Cardi B on Sunday. That tweet collected over 80,000 likes.

Cardi later added, “‘Rumors’ is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a [woman’s] emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and [calling] her mammy is mean & racist as f###.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f###. pic.twitter.com/Dr2t06mjEs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

Lizzo then also took to Twitter to show appreciation for Cardi B’s public support. The Cuz I Love You album creator tweeted, “Thank you @iamcardib — you’re such a champion for all people. Love you so much ❤️.”

In addition, Lizzo got the backing of singer/actress Chlöe Bailey. The Grown-ish star tweeted, “I’m so proud of you @lizzo. People are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. Thank you for inspiring me ❤️🦋.”

Lizzo quote-tweeted Chlöe Bailey’s kind words and added, “😘Thank uuu. U know how it is out here but f### the haters. We Rise.” It appears Lizzo has now moved on from the negativity by tweeting a 4-second clip of herself laughing.

The “Rumors” is still currently the top trending music video on YouTube. Those visuals have collected over 10 million views since the song’s release on August 13. “Rumors” has also peaked in the Top 10 on the U.S. iTunes chart, U.S. Spotify Top 200 daily chart, and Apple Music Top 100: USA daily chart.

Thank you @iamcardib — you’re such a champion for all people. Love you so much ❤️ — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021

😘thank uuu u know how it is out here but f### the haters We Rise https://t.co/uFb9hVcKd2 — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) August 15, 2021