Lizzo Breaks Down Over Trolls Calling Her “Mammy”; Cardi B Rushes To Her Defense

Rap star Lizzo broke down in tears on Sunday after she was bullied incessantly for her new video with Cardi B called "Rumors."

Lizzo should be on top of the world this weekend because she has a hit record with Cardi B titled “Rumors.”

But instead of celebrating “Rumors” chart success thus far, Lizzo broke down in tears, due to trolls’ incessant body shaming of her.

Cardi and Lizzo dropped the video for “Rumors” on Friday, and the visual showcases lots of skin from both of the rap stars.

Lizzo has been subjected to insults that go beyond cruel ever since the video dropped.

Earlier today, Lizzo hopped on IG live to address the issue and broke down in tears over the hateful comments.

Some accused Lizzo of putting on a minstrel show, and others compared her to the character “Mammy” from the movie “Gone With The Wind” (Hattie McDaniels was actually the first black woman to win an Oscar for the role).

“For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care,” Lizzo said through her tears. I just think when I’m working this hard my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower, I am more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

The rapper also addressed the issue on Twitter stating “Loving yourself in a world that don’t love u back takes an incredible amount of self awareness & a b####### detector that can see through ass backwards societal standards…if u managed to love yourself today I’m proud of u. If u haven’t, I’m still proud of u. This s#### hard.”

Lizzo, who vowed to do a better job at ignoring her haters on social media and only focusing on the positive, received some support from her “Rumors” collaborator, Cardi B.

“Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy,” Cardi B snapped. “The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f###.”

Cardi B called out Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey, and told him he needed to do a better job of policing the hateful comments on his platform.

Not only was she defending Lizzo, but she was also referring to a troll who kept making songs threatening to rape her daughter Kulture.

“Get the f### of my page .You literally have a song pin up on your page about raping my daughter.Ya do this every week until ya get deleted,” Cardi told the troll. “Demented mental illness sick weirdos @jack ya need to start not only suspending but blocking these sickos IP adress (sic).”