Lizzo Discusses Her “Rumors” Lyric About Not Having Sex With Drake Yet

Earlier this morning, Lizzo returned with a brand new single called “Rumors.” The song features a guest verse by Cardi B, and it makes a reference to another chart-topping Hip Hop star.

“No, I ain’t f### Drake yet,” sings Lizzo in the first verse of her “Rumors” collaboration. Zane Lowe caught up with Lizzo for New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, and he asked the songstress about those lyrics.

Lizzo answered, “I just thought it would be so funny to say. I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool. I just feel like women, there are so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs because they’re fine.”

Additionally, Lizzo discussed what she appreciates about Cardi B. “Rumors” is the first time the two Atlantic recording artists united on a track. Previously, Cardi broke several music industry records, including having the most #1 Hot 100 hits for a female rapper and Invasion of Privacy becoming the longest-charting female rap album in history.

“Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right. Everything that she said, every way that she’s reacted because you know why? It’s because she was true to herself the whole time. She’s a groundbreaker,” said Lizzo.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner continued, “You can’t deny her ability. She’s a superstar. She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don’t even think she realizes she’s doing it because it’s just like, ‘I’m trying to just be successful. I’m trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.’ She just follows her heart. That’s what I love about her.”