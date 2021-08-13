Lizzo & Cardi B Talk ASMR, Masturbation & More During “Rumors” Video Premiere

It has been a while since rapper/singer Lizzo dropped a brand new song. Her most recent full-length project, the Grammy-winning Cuz I Love You album, came out in 2019.

Lizzo is now back with help from fellow Atlantic recording artist Cardi B. The two women united for the song titled “Rumors” which was released today (August 13).

The rollout of “Rumors” was accompanied by an official music video. The Tanu Muino-directed visuals are already trending in the YouTube music section since its debut at midnight.

Lizzo and Cardi B took part in a 13-minute YouTube livestream premiere to promote the video. They talk about ASMR, masturbation, and different “rumors” associated with their respective careers.

In addition, Lizzo and Cardi B’s collaboration quickly became one of the top trends on Twitter. As of press time, “Rumors” has peaked in the Top 5 on the iTunes All Genres chart and #3 on the iTunes Pop chart.

Lizzo broke out as a mainstream music star in 2019 when “Truth Hurts” climbed to the #1 position on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. After gaining popularity on TikTok, the Cuz I Love You single spent seven weeks in the top spot.

Cardi B scored her record-setting fifth #1 song earlier this year with “Up.” 2021 also saw the New York City native show up on songs by DJ Khaled (“Big Paper”), Migos (“Type S###”), and Normani (“Wild Side”).