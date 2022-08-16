Bad Bunny Blocks YoungBoy Never Broke Again From Debuting At No. 1

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

‘The Last Slimeto’ missed out on the top spot.

It appeared YoungBoy Never Broke Again was on pace to earn another Number One on the Billboard 200 chart with The Last Slimeto. However, less than 500 album units prevented the rapper from claiming the top spot.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto opened at #2 on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti returned to #1 this week.

According to Billboard, Un Verano Sin Ti pulled in another 108,800 equivalent album units. YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s The Last Slimeto opened with 108,400 equivalent album units.

With The Last Slimeto‘s #2 opening, YoungBoy now has ten Top 10 projects in his discography. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native charted three projects in the Top 10 this year.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Colors mixtape reached #2 near the top of the year. The Better Than You collaborative effort by YoungBoy and DaBaby peaked at #10 in March.

Over the last three years, YoungBoy repeatedly dropped chart-topping projects. 2019’s AI YoungBoy 2, 2020’s 38 Baby 2, 2020’s Top, and 2021’s Sincerely, Kentrell made it to #1 on the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti spends an eighth nonconsecutive week at #1. Last week’s leader, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, slipped two spots to #3. Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 greatest hits compilation debuted at #6 with 43,000 units.

Future’s I Never Liked You, Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind, and Lil Durk’s 7220 secured Top 10 positions as well. I Never Liked You rose from #9 to #7. Honestly, Nevermind jumped from #10 to #8. 7220 climbed from #13 to #10.