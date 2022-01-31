YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scores 8th Top 10 Project With ‘Colors’

Gunna and The Weeknd both remain in the Top 5 too.

Baton Rouge-bred rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again dropped Colors on January 21. The Atlantic recording artist’s latest commercial mixtape debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200.

Colors opened with 79,000 first-week album units, giving YoungBoy Never Broke Again the #2 project in the country. YoungBoy now has eight Top 10 entries.

The 22-year-old rhymer has four career Number Ones: AI YoungBoy 2 in 2019, 38 Baby 2 in 2020, Top in 2020, and Sincerely, Kentrell in 2021. 2020’s Still Flexin, Still Steppin peaked at #2.

Colors amassed 118.56 million on-demand streams in its first seven days of release. This week’s #1, the Encanto soundtrack, brought in 115,000 equivalent units and 138.51 million streams.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again recently uploaded an official music video for the Colors single “No Switch.” Those visuals have collected over 4 million YouTube views and are currently trending at #3 in the platform’s music section.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, Gunna’s former #1, DS4Ever, fell one spot to #3 (69,000 equivalent album units). The Weeknd’s Dawn FM dropped from #4 to #3 (43,000 units).