Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Tops Album Chart For A Seventh Week

The “Me Porto Bonito” performer has the best-selling project of 2022.

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny has spent seven nonconsecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart. The Puerto Rican rapper’s Spanish-language album is #1 again this week.

The project earned another 98,000 units over the latest tracking period. This is the first time Un Verano Sin Ti amassed less than 100,000 units in a week since Bad Bunny released it in May.

Bad Bunny’s fourth studio LP has remained in the Top 2 of the rankings for all of its run on the Billboard 200. Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at #1 with 274,000 album-equivalent units on the May 21-dated chart.

R&B icon Beyoncé will likely take over the Billboard 200’s #1 position next week. Queen Bey’s Renaissance is presently on pace to take the title with a projected 275,000-315,000 unit opening which should overtake Bad Bunny.

Besides Bunny, the most recent Billboard 200 features several Hip Hop/R&B artists holding Top 10 slots. Future’s former chart-topper, I Never Liked You, rose from #6 to #5 with 33,000 additional units.

Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind slips one rung to #6. Lizzo’s Special dropped from #2 to #7. After spending two nonconsecutive weeks at #1 in 2022, Lil Durk’s 7220 jumped two spots to #8 on this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

According to ChartData, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti became the first 2022 release to sell over 2 million total units in the United States. The 28-year-old, part-time WWE wrestler is also consistently one of the most streamed artists in the world on Spotify.