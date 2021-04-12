Bad Bunny Shines In The Ring & Reveals 2022 Tour Dates At WrestleMania 37

(AllHipHop News)
Puerto Rican rapper/singer Bad Bunny had an unexpected standout showing at WWE’s WrestleMania 37. After debuting at the Royal Rumble and appearing on the Monday Night Raw weekly series for several months, the Grammy winner officially stepped into the squared circle on Saturday.
Bunny teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison at professional wrestling’s biggest annual event. The WrestleMania 37 Night 1 match included the music star throwing punches, diving off the top rope, and getting the pin for the victory.
On Night 2 of WrestleMania 37, Bad Bunny made another brief appearance in a pre-taped segment with WWE superstar/Executive Vice President Paul “Triple H” Levesque. This time the 27-year-old Latin Trap performer announced his El Último Tour del Mundo for 2022.
The trek is set to kick off on February 9 in Denver and hit other locations such as Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and Miami. Bad Bunny’s forthcoming tour comes off the back of his Billboard 200 #1 album El Último Tour Del Mundo which dropped in 2020.
After an incredible #WrestleMania performance, it's time for @sanbenito to hit the road. 🛣#BadBunny has announced his 2022 tour! 🎤 @TripleH pic.twitter.com/aX6zN5VvtF
The musician born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio also earned a #1 record on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart as a guest feature on Cardi B’s global smash “I Like It” along with Colombian singer J Balvin. That 2018 single has been certified 9x-Platinum in the United States.
If Bad Bunny chooses to retire from the music industry in the near future, he could have a nice run in World Wrestling Entertainment. His in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37 received widespread praise from fans and wrestlers with some people calling it the best “celebrity match” of all time.
.@sanbenito’s performance at #WrestleMania was simply … awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans.
He has truly earned all of our #Respect! pic.twitter.com/vcc1hb51s4
“[Bad Bunny’s] performance at #WrestleMania was simply… awesome. His months of incredibly hard work and grind in preparation for his performance showed his respect and dedication to @WWE and to our fans. He has truly earned all of our #Respect!” tweeted Triple H on Sunday.
In recent months, there have been several highly-publicized rap/wrestling crossovers on television and on social media. Cardi B jokingly called out WWE CEO Vince McMahon on Twitter after the promotion name-dropped her on an episode of Raw.
Soulja Boy was involved in a long-running Twitter feud with WWE wrestler Randy Orton, and Snoop Dogg made an appearance on AEW’s Dynamite show. Other celebrities like basketball legend/Inside the NBA analyst Shaquille O’Neal and NFL punter/media personality Pat McAfee recently stepped into the scripted world of sports entertainment as well.
BUNNY DESTROYER!! 😱😱😱#WrestleMania @sanbenito pic.twitter.com/Ot1EE2tSuO
