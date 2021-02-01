Bad Bunny Performs “Booker T” & Dives On Wrestlers At WWE’s Royal Rumble

(AllHipHop News)
Bad Bunny is the latest celebrity to show up at a World Wrestling Entertainment event. The Puerto Rican rapper/singer performed his El Último Tour Del Mundo track “Booker T” at the Royal Rumble on Sunday.
Retired wrestling great Robert “Booker T” Huffman was part of Bunny’s Spanish-language performance. That was not the only time the recording artist made an appearance on the pay-per-view.
Later in the night, Bad Bunny actually entered the wrestling ring as part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. The 26-year-old chart-topper confronted The Miz and John Morrison which eventually led to Bunny climbing the top rope and delivering a flying splash to the heels.
There has been a lot of music/wrestling crossovers in recent weeks. Bad Bunny’s “I Like It” collaborator, Cardi B, became a Twitter trending topic in January after she jokingly called out WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Plus, Hip Hop legend Snoop Dogg did his own high-risk move on an episode of AEW’s Dynamite.