Rod Wave Lands 14 Songs On The Hot 100 Chart After Release Of ‘SoulFly’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
Rod Wave is riding high at the moment. He earned his first #1 album this week when the 19-track SoulFly premiered at the pinnacle of the Billboard 200 chart.
The Florida rapper saw success over on the Hot 100 chart as well. According to Billboard, Wave currently has 14 songs on the publication’s rankings of the most popular records in the country.
“Tombstone” is leading the pack at #11. “Street Runner” and “Richer” featuring Polo G are also in the Top 40 right now. Wave has a total of 28 career entries on the Hot 100.
The St. Petersburg representative previously dropped Ghetto Gospel in 2019 which peaked at #10 and Pray 4 Love in 2020 which peaked at #2. Ghetto Gospel is certified Gold. Pray 4 Love is certified Platinum.
One year ago, Rod Wave was selected as the first-ever #UpNext artist for the music streaming platform Audiomack. A few weeks later, it was announced the Alamo recording artist also signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV.
.@rodwave lands 14 songs on this week's #Hot100, including 12 debuts (2/2):
#71, All I Got
#85, Pills & Billz
#88, How The Game Go
#89, OMDB
#94, What's Love??
#96, Shock Da World
#98, Sneaky Links
