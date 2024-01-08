Ari Lennox Swears Off Opening For Other Artists After “Disrespect” From Rod Wave Fans On Disastrous Tour 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox recalled being heckled and even assaulted by disrespectful, aggressive fans while on tour with Rod Wave.

Ari Lennox is opening up about her time on tour with Rod Wave, including the viral water bottle-throwing incident.

The R&B songstress hit the road last fall as the opening act of Wave’s Nostalgia Tour. However, according to Lennox, the Florida rapper’s fans had no time for her singing and ruined the experience for her.

During a heartfelt Instagram Live chat with her fans, Ari Lennox recalled being heckled by fans and even assaulted during the tour.

“I can’t deal with s### like that,” she explained, adding that she would never allow others to be treated that way.

“It’s one thing to hate me, that’s fine,” she added. ”But it’s another thing to be like ‘Get this b#### off stage,” or like have your little signs or like assault me. What is this aggression? Like you’re that p#####?”

While she’s appreciative that she was able to pay off “a lot of bills,” Ari Lennox said the “disrespect” from fans made the two-and-a-half months she was on tour with Rod Wave a “very hard,” and “lonely” one.

“I get why it does not make sense to open up for … anybody,” she said later during the stream. “That type of music, I’m good. It’s f##### up but it is what it is. It’s a certain type of energy where people are disrespectful as hell.”

She continued, “I watched it with Rico Nasty, same s###. There’s a certain type of fan base that you’re like, literally aggressive. I’m okay. Like I got to worry about getting touched and I’m just here doing a job.”

Ari Lennox talks about a “very, very, hard and lonely” time opening up on tour w/ Rod Wave



“I get why it does not makes sense to open up for … anybody. I watched it with Rico Nasty. There’s a certain type of fan base that you’re like, literally aggressive” https://t.co/lwSjv4rfSQ pic.twitter.com/RrMUIEqfkD — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 7, 2024

Ari Lennox Wasn’t Surprised Fan Threw Bottle At Her

Elsewhere during the stream, Ari Lennox addressed getting hit with a water bottle thrown by a fan while on tour with Rod Wave.

“That side of the stage, like, I felt the energy,” she said of the viral incident. “I wasn’t surprised that it happened. I felt it. First of all, it was all darkness. That was literally the energy coming from the left side.”

Back in November, the “Pressure” hitmaker launched into a furious tirade against the missile thrower.

“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the f###### stage like that. I will f###### f### you up!” she said during the concert before calling out the alleged culprit and later walking offstage.