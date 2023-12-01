Ari Lennox Playfully Wears Helmet At Concert After Bottle Throwing Incident

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox had some fun the night after a concertgoer threw a water bottle at her during a show on Rod Wave’s Nostalgia tour.

Ari Lennox made light of a viral incident in which a fan threw a water bottle at her while she performed on Rod Wave’s Nostalgia tour. The Dreamville artist wore a helmet when she appeared on stage at their show in Oakland on Thursday night (November 30).

“My name is Ari Lennox,” she told the crowd. “Should I keep this s### on or what?”

Lennox used the helmet one day after she berated a concertgoer for throwing a bottle at her at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday (November 29). The singer stopped the concert and unleashed a tirade at Wednesday’s show.

“I’ll f### your ass up ‘cause I don’t play that,” she told the fan. “I’m a real ass b#### and I will f### your s### all the way the f### up. Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the f###### stage like that. I will f###### f### you up. That’s the f### right. Who did it, b####? Come here, b####.”

She continued, “Let’s do it! Come here, b####. You a p####! That’s right, you’ll never even be as good as a p####. That’s right, b####. You’re dumb. You’re weak.”

Lennox’s microphone was cut off in the middle of Wednesday’s rant. She left the stage after scolding the bottle thrower.

Before the bottle-throwing incident, Lennox admitted it’s been hard for her opening for Rod Wave in an interview with Angela Yee. The singer questioned if her music appealed to his audience.

“It’s hard,” Lennox said. “It is because I’m opening up for young people and … You know what I realized? I think my music is a little too happy. And I mean no shade, right? But it’s too like, ‘Pressure,’ and his is like different. So, I think the people are just like, ‘What the hell is this happy s### on here?’”

Lennox’s run as Rod Wave’s opener concludes with a show in Jacksonville on December 18.