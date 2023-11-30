Ari Lennox Concert Ends Abruptly After Singer Loses It With Water Bottle Throwing Fan 

Ari Lennox lost her temper during a concert after a fan hurled a bottle of water onstage.
The “Pressure” hitmaker was opening up for Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Wednesday night (29 November) when she got into it with a concertgoer.
Footage of the incident shared on social media shows Ari Lennox launching into a tirade against the missile thrower. Lennox was furious and threatened to deal with the offender herself.
“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the f###### stage like that, I will f###### f### you up! That’s the f### right!” she shouted to the audience.
Furious at her set being interrupted, Lennox then attempted to find who threw the water bottle.
“Who did it?” she asked before seemingly identifying the culprit. “Come here b####,” she beckoned. “Let’s do it. Come here b####, you a p####! You’ll never even be as good as a p####. That’s right b####. You’re dumb, you’re weak!”
Although Ari Lennox continued to rant, show organizers refused to let her continue and cut her microphone. The frustrated star turned away and walked offstage, flanked by a security guard.
Check out the clip below.
Some fans online speculated that a disgruntled fan threw the water bottle at Ari Lennox because they wanted Rod Wave to come on.
“People throwing s### at ari lennox for rod wave to get on stage already is CRAZY,” one person wrote on X. “Good thing ari defended herself because this s### is not right.”
Check out some of the reactions below.