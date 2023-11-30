Ari Lennox Concert Ends Abruptly After Singer Loses It With Water Bottle Throwing Fan 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ari Lennox launched into a foul-mouthed tirade after a concertgoer threw a water bottle onstage during her performance.

Ari Lennox lost her temper during a concert after a fan hurled a bottle of water onstage.

The “Pressure” hitmaker was opening up for Rod Wave’s Nostalgia Tour at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Wednesday night (29 November) when she got into it with a concertgoer.

Footage of the incident shared on social media shows Ari Lennox launching into a tirade against the missile thrower. Lennox was furious and threatened to deal with the offender herself.

“Don’t you ever disrespect a beautiful Black woman on the f###### stage like that, I will f###### f### you up! That’s the f### right!” she shouted to the audience.

Furious at her set being interrupted, Lennox then attempted to find who threw the water bottle.

“Who did it?” she asked before seemingly identifying the culprit. “Come here b####,” she beckoned. “Let’s do it. Come here b####, you a p####! You’ll never even be as good as a p####. That’s right b####. You’re dumb, you’re weak!”

Although Ari Lennox continued to rant, show organizers refused to let her continue and cut her microphone. The frustrated star turned away and walked offstage, flanked by a security guard.

While opening Rod Wave’s Nostalgia tour, Ari Lennox’s show abruptly came to an end in Los Angeles, CA when she confronted a fan for throwing a water bottle on stage #RNBONLY pic.twitter.com/dP11bGMb5Y — R&B ONLY (@rnbonlyy) November 30, 2023

Check out the clip below.

Some fans online speculated that a disgruntled fan threw the water bottle at Ari Lennox because they wanted Rod Wave to come on.

“People throwing s### at ari lennox for rod wave to get on stage already is CRAZY,” one person wrote on X. “Good thing ari defended herself because this s### is not right.”

people throwing s### at ari lennox for rod wave to get on stage already is CRAZY. good thing ari defended herself because this s### is not right. — sebas. (@yoboysebass) November 30, 2023

Check out some of the reactions below.

I really hope Ari Lennox knows how loved she is!! She definitely didn’t deserve that at Rod Wave concert. Its disgusting how people act towards black women i swear! — Tyikel (@Tyikelb) November 30, 2023

Ari Lennox needs to get off Rod Wave tour, the disrespect is too much. She doesn’t deserve that. — the illest nana (@paultaughtyou) November 30, 2023

Ari Lennox team gotta get better cause what made them think putting her on tour with Rod wave made sense. Yes there’s an intersection where their audience meets but it’s similar to the i20 exit on any part of the highway in atl dangerous and unpredictable and unexpected — ESLND (@TrayvickCO) November 30, 2023

Kids lame as hell they threw s### at Ari Lennox to get off stage, cause they want rod wave — Anthony Spinner (PPSC) (@SacManSpin) November 30, 2023

Ari Lennox said “who did it b#### come here”



Me: pic.twitter.com/C8s3Gel2yj — SieNote (@NOPussBoys_) November 30, 2023