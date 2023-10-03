Rod Wave’s ‘Nostalgia’ Outsells Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet’ To Remain At No. 1

Once again, Rod Wave has the most popular album in America. His Nostalgia studio LP held onto the No. 1 spot while Doja Cat’s Scarlet debuted in the Top 5.
Nostalgia opened at No. 1 on last week’s Billboard 200 chart. Rod Wave managed to maintain the pole position for a second consecutive week by adding another 88,000 equivalent album units in week two.
In addition, Nostalgia is now Wave’s longest-running Number One of his career. Both 2021’s SoulFly and 2022’s Beautiful Mind remained at No. 1 for one week, respectively. Pray 4 Love clocked in at No. 2 in 2020.
The rest of the Billboard 200’s current Top 3 includes Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (No. 2, 87,500 units) and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time (No. 3; 73,000 units). Both projects peaked at No. 1 in previous weeks.
Somewhat surprisingly, Doja Cat’s latest project failed to break into the Top 3. Scarlet landed at No. 4 with 72,000 first-week units. The RCA Records-backed effort only sold 6,000 pure units.
That 72,000-unit haul for Doja Cat represents a significant decline from the first-week numbers for her 2021 album. Planet Her moved 109,000 first-week units to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Doja Cat was unable to secure her first Number One on the Billboard 200, but the Grammy winner does have America’s No. 1 song. “Paint The Town Red” returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.