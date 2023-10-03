Rod Wave’s ‘Nostalgia’ Outsells Doja Cat’s ‘Scarlet’ To Remain At No. 1

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

However, “Paint The Town Red” returns to the top of the songs chart.

Once again, Rod Wave has the most popular album in America. His Nostalgia studio LP held onto the No. 1 spot while Doja Cat’s Scarlet debuted in the Top 5.

Nostalgia opened at No. 1 on last week’s Billboard 200 chart. Rod Wave managed to maintain the pole position for a second consecutive week by adding another 88,000 equivalent album units in week two.

In addition, Nostalgia is now Wave’s longest-running Number One of his career. Both 2021’s SoulFly and 2022’s Beautiful Mind remained at No. 1 for one week, respectively. Pray 4 Love clocked in at No. 2 in 2020.

The rest of the Billboard 200’s current Top 3 includes Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts (No. 2, 87,500 units) and Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time (No. 3; 73,000 units). Both projects peaked at No. 1 in previous weeks.

Somewhat surprisingly, Doja Cat’s latest project failed to break into the Top 3. Scarlet landed at No. 4 with 72,000 first-week units. The RCA Records-backed effort only sold 6,000 pure units.

That 72,000-unit haul for Doja Cat represents a significant decline from the first-week numbers for her 2021 album. Planet Her moved 109,000 first-week units to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Doja Cat was unable to secure her first Number One on the Billboard 200, but the Grammy winner does have America’s No. 1 song. “Paint The Town Red” returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.