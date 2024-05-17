Will Smith On Jada Pinkett Smith: “One Of The Most Gangsta Ride Or Die’s I’ve Ever Had”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will Smith recently called Jada Pinkett Smith his “ride or die,” reflecting on their complex relationship despite their 2016 separation.

Will Smith’s admiration for his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, remains steadfast despite their 2016 separation, which was concealed until last year.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 55-year-old actor branded Jada his “ride or die” while promoting his latest film, “Bad Boys: Ride Or Die.”

When asked about the term’s significance, Will responded, “It’s funny, I was just talking about this. I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there. Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die’s I’ve ever had.”

The couple’s union, once hailed as one of Hollywood’s strongest, has seen its share of turbulence.

In 2020, Jada admitted to an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, 21 years her junior, which occurred four years prior. Seven months ago, while promoting her autobiography, Worthy, Jada stunned fans by revealing that the couple had been living separately since 2016.

In a conversation with NBC News, Jada discussed the reasons behind their separation, saying, “We’re still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership and how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out. Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things. I think by the time we got to 2016, we were too exhausted with trying.”

Despite the split, the former couple’s bond shows resilience. Will’s recent comments reveal an enduring respect and commitment to Jada, shedding light on a complex yet strong connection that persists even in separation.

Their 1997 marriage was once considered a model in the film industry, admired for its endurance amid Hollywood pressures. The revelation of their split and details of their personal struggles provided a startling contrast to their public image.

The couple has continued to navigate their relationship while maintaining a solid front in the eyes of the public and their children, Jaden and Willow.