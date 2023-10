Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The actress said the couple hasn’t been “ready” to share the news.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are separated and apparently have been separated since 2016—before the August Alsina “entanglement” and the infamous Chris Rock Oscars slap.

The Matrix actress shared the explosive news in her upcoming memoir, Worthy, which she recently discussed with Hoda Kotb for the TODAY Show. During their conversation, she explained the two remain legally married, but they are no longer in a romantic union.

“It was not a divorce on paper,” Kotb stated, to which Pinkett replied, “Right.” When asked why they hadn’t shared this news with people, she explained, “Just not being ready yet … Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership … In regards to, how do we present that to people? We hadn’t figured that out.”

She added their relationship was “fractured” and they were “exhausted with trying.” She continued, “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be. I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through … whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Pinkett previously discussed their tumultuous marriage on various public platforms, including a special Red Table series 2020 episode featuring the couple.

“I was done with your ass,” Will Smith joked in the episode.

“Yeah, you kicked me to the curb,” Pinkett Smith responded. “We broke up.”

The couple never got back together romantically, leading to Smith and Pinkett Smith defining themselves as “life partners.”

Smith helped celebrate the launch of her new book on Instagram with all three of their children, Jaden Smith, 24, Willow Smith, 21, and Trey, 29, from Smith’s first marriage with ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

The full interview with Pinkett is expected to air on Friday (October 13) at 8 p.m. Until then, check out her post about the book below.