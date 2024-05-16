Doja Cat Is Fed Up With “Fortnite” – Game’s Developers Seem To Be Listening

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A weapon in the popular video game “Fortnite” was removed after Doja Cat complained about it on social media.

Doja Cat aired out her frustrations with the popular video game Fortnite on X (formerly known as Twitter). The RCA Records artist was annoyed with other players using the Chains of Hades in the game, complaining about the weapon on Wednesday (May 15).

“If you’re horrible and garbage at Fortnite make sure you grab a Chains of Hades whip to pass the time,” she wrote. “Dumb c####.”

She added, “If Fortnite knew what was good for them they’d get rid of Chains of Hades.”

Doja Cat’s public griping appeared to work as Fortnite developers removed the weapon, per Dexerto. The rapper/singer embraced her influence on the game by voicing more concerns on Thursday (May 16).

“FORTNITE WOULDN’T BE SO F###### EMBARRASSING IF THEY MADE LOBBIES WHERE PEOPLE WITH ACTUAL AIM SKILLS AND FPS EXPERIENCE DIDN’T DEAL WITH LOSERS USING F###### WATER BENDING AND CHAINS OF HADES,” she wrote.

She continued, “WATER BENDING IS A F###### CRUTCH YOU ARE NOT GOOD AT THE GAME BECAUSE OF WATER BENDING, I WOULD BECOME SEVERELY DEPRESSED IF I HAD TO RELY ON ANY OF THESE STUPID NON F###### WEAPONS.”

Doja Cat occasionally livestreams on Twitch. Fortnite is one of the games she’s played during past broadcasts.

Watch her play Fortnite below.