Doja Cat Rocks Wet T-Shirt Dress For 2024 Met Gala 

Doja Cat donned a soaking wet white t-shirt for the 2024 Met Gala, using cotton to represent “The Garden of Time” theme.

Doja Cat knows how to create a memorable fashion moment and she turned heads with two unconventional looks, transforming the 2024 Met Gala into the “Wet Gala.”

On Monday evening (May 6), the stars donned their best red carpet looks for the annual event dubbed the Fashion Oscars. Co-hosted by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. The dress code was “The Garden of Time,” for the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

While guests wore a dizzying array of colors and fabrics in line with the theme, Doja Cat stuck to white cotton.

She emerged from NYC’s Mark Hotel wearing a pair of fluffy white towels. One kept her modesty intact while the other was wrapped around her head as though fresh from the shower. Doja accessorized her look with a diamond necklace, earrings and towering heels.

However, by the time she arrived at the Met Museum Doja had changed into her second look of the evening. She walked the red carpet in a soaking wet white oversized t-shirt dress, leaving little to the imagination. Renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath explained she pained, “enchanted tears of joy streaming down her cheeks,” for the high fashion affair.

Doja Cat explained her NSFW wet t-shirt fit during a red carpet interview with ET.

“I know that people are gonna do flowers,” Doja began. ‘But my flower of choice is the most used flower, and it’s cotton. And so, I wanted to do a white T-shirt also because a white T-shirt is timeless.

She added, “it felt very poetic to choose this. I knew it wasn’t going to blend in too much, and I don’t really like to blend in.”

Doja Cat on how she decided to show up in a wet t-shirt at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/XXPvqXCGj9 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 7, 2024

Earlier this week, Doja Cat raised eyebrows with her pre-Met Gala looks. She went on a shopping spree in just a bed sheet and thong. A day later, the “Paint The Town Red” hitmaker dressed down in a saran wrap two-piece.