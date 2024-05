Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rap star Doja Cat decided to go on a stroll through New York, wearing nothing but a bed sheet and her thong!.

Doja Cat turned heads in New York City when she stepped out in an improvised white bedsheet for a shopping spree before a pre-Met Gala party.

The “Say So” singer, known for her daring fashion statements, paired the minimalist ensemble with a black thong, later switching to a bold zip-up leather dress.

Her unconventional attire captivated both fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, spotlighting her fearless approach to style.

In her latest outing with the bedsheet ensemble, she continues to embrace a playful yet provocative appeal that reinforces her position as an influencer in fashion circles.

In 2023, Doja Cat dazzled at the 2023 Met Gala in New York portraying Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette, with an outfit characterized by luxurious elegance and meticulous attention to detail, showcasing her respect for fashion iconography.

The event marked her debut at the star-studded affair where celebrities and designers converge to celebrate the intersection of fashion and art.

Last year, the rapper’s ensemble, designed by Oscar de la Renta, turned heads with its pearl-white gown adorned with an array of diamonds and crystals that shimmered under the gala’s lights.

The gown’s dazzling aura was amplified by a hooded headpiece fashioned with cat ears, meticulously aligning with the Choupette theme.

Doja Cat’s transformation was completed with prosthetic enhancements to give her a more feline appearance and dramatic cat-eye makeup that accentuated her features.