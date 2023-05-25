Taylor Swift Slammed Over Ice Spice Collab Amid Matty Healy Podcast Controversy  

Ice Spice has a new song coming with Taylor Swift, but fans are up in arms about the collab amid the comments made by Swift’s rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy.
The twelve time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram Wednesday to announce is releasing a deluxe version of Midnights on Friday, with the rising star rapper featuring on a new version of “Karma.”
Taylor Swift shared an image of the song’s cover art and proclaimed Ice Spice “the one to watch.”
“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch,” she penned in the caption. “So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespice will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now at store.taylorswift.com!”
Ice Spice also shared the announcement while thanking Taylor Swift “for being the coolest person on earth.”
Matty Healey’s Podcast Controversy
However, fans of both artists were quick to slam the collab amid Taylor Swift’s rumored relationship with Matty Healy, the frontman of English band the 1975. Earlier this year, the rocker disparaged Ice Spice, making racist remarks about her while he was a guest on a podcast. His comments came weeks after Ice Spice told Elle she is “obsessed” with the 1975.
During an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show podcast in February, he and the hosts made jokes about the “Princess Diana” rapper’s ethnicity. They dubbed her “Inuit Spice Girl” and “this chubby Chinese lady,” before using Chinese and Hawaiian accents. The episode has since been pulled from Apple and Spotify.
Matt Healey attempted an apology last month during the 1975’s stop in Auckland, New Zealand.
“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you,” he told the audience. “Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”
Social Media Reacts To Taylor Swift Ice Spice Collab
Following the new collab announcement, many fans took to social media to denounce the pairing, with some believing it was a calculated move by Taylor Swift and her PR team.
“first collab with a black woman ever because your man a racist who used racist terminology in reference to the person you’re collaborating with… very calcuated miss swift,” read one tweet.
Check out some of the other reactions below.