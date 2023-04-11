Nick Cannon Down To Have Baby No. 13 With Taylor Swift: “That’s The One”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon said he and Taylor Swift are compatible and share a similar dating history “when we’re talking about being in these streets.”

While Nick Cannon isn’t planning on expanding his large family, “I’m happy with the dozen I got,” he could be convinced to have another child if Taylor Swift is down to be the mother.

The Masked Singer host was asked if he’s done having kids during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

“Every time I answer this question – I can never answer it correctly because I don’t know,” Nick Cannon explained. “I’m happy currently with the dozen that I got.” However, he did admit that he would consider having another child if the right woman came along. “She’d have to be cold. She’d have to be amazing,” Nick added.

When Howard Stern asked if Taylor Swift could be that woman, Nick Cannon offered an emphatic response.

“Absolutely, I’m in — let’s go … That’s the one!” he replied before praising her “amazing” songwriting abilities and suggesting “she kinda like me.” Nick Cannon then proposed that he and Taylor Swift share a similar dating history, making them even more compatible.

“Me and Taylor’s numbers are very similar when we’re talking about being in these streets. So, I think she would relate to me very well,” Cannon added. “You’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I, so we probably would really understand each other.”

He also confessed, “My Spidey-Sense is tingling,” at the mention of reports that Taylor Swift is single after breaking up with Joe Alwyn. Check out the clip below.

Nick Cannon recently sat down with AllHipHop.com’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talk about the Black/Jewish Issue, His 12 Babies, His Deep Hip-Hop Roots, Acting Again And More!

Nick Cannon Addresses Vasectomy Rumors

Elsewhere during the Howard Stern interview, Nick confirmed the rumor that he had considered getting a vasectomy.

“I was looking around … [but] that’s a scary thing,” Nick explained “I felt the world was trying to make me get a vasectomy. I don’t operate well under pressure,” he added. “You ever know what it’s like to be walking down the street and just a random stranger is like, ‘Man, you need to go get snipped’? I’m like, ‘I don’t even know you, dude.’”