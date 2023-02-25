Nick Cannon On Having Kid No. 13: “God Decides When We’re Done”

The Masked Singer host shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morocco with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He’s also father to Rise, Powerful and Golden with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; Halo and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary with Bre Tiesi and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Nick Cannon is already the father to 12 children (although Zen Cannon died in December 2021). He’s been the butt of endless jokes and has fielded all kinds of invasive questions about his sex life—but, he’s still not ready for that vasectomy. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the multi-hyphenate left it up to a higher power.

“God decides when we’re done, but I definitely got my hands full,” he said. “And I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But, when I’m 85, you never know I might [have more].”

Cannon shares 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morocco with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He’s also father to Rise, Powerful and Golden with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa; Halo and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary with Bre Tiesi and Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

When it comes to juggling them all, he said, “Everybody thinks it’s time management. It’s energy management. [Because] once we’re all aligned, the flow is a lot easier. If there’s any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there that’s what messes up the scheduling. As long as we’re all on the same page and we all got the same goal—to be the best parents we could possibly be—that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling.”

Despite the constant ribbing he receives on social media, he calls his brood of children a “blessing.” He continued, “Hopefully because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]. If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it’s a thing where we have the capability. Let’s start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true.”

Cannon is kicking off his 24-date Future Superstar Tour on Saturday (February 25) at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles. Among the many performing are Symba, 24kGoldn, Big Boss Vette, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame and POP MONEY.