Nick Cannon Has ANOTHER Baby During Holiday Season

Alyssa Scott gave birth to Nick Cannon’s 12th child Halo Marie Cannon. The baby girl is his fifth child born in 2022.

Nick Cannon’s 12th child arrived before the end of 2022.

Alyssa Scott gave birth to Nick Cannon’s baby girl Halo Marie Cannon on December 14. Scott revealed their newborn daughter to the public in an Instagram post on Thursday (December 29).

Scott mentioned her and Nick Cannon’s late son Zen Cannon in her social media announcement. Their 5-month-old son died of brain cancer in 2021.

“Our lives are forever changed,” Scott wrote. “Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday. I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nick’s voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine. My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon!”

Halo Marie Cannon is Nick Cannon’s fifth child born in 2022. He also fathered children with Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, Brittany Bell and LaNisha Cole.

Last month, the 42-year-old entertainer welcomed his third child with De La Rosa. Bell gave birth to her third child with The Masked Singer host in September.

View the latest addition to Nick Cannon’s family below.