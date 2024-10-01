K-Pop Fans Slam DJ Khaled’s Collab With SEVENTEEN For Silence On Gaza War 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Khaled is facing backlash after K-pop band SEVENTEEN announced a feature on their upcoming “SPILL THE FEELS” album.

On Monday night (September 30), the group teased their DJ Khaled feature on social media with a snippet of the song and a message from the producer.

However, the announcement received a frosty response from fans of the group, collectively known as the Carats, who objected to the collab based on DJ Khaled’s silence on the war in Gaza.

Khaled was born in America after his parents immigrated from areas in the occupied West Bank territory. He has faced staunch criticism for remaining silent on the Israel-Hamas war.

“dj khaled is a palestinian who never speak up about palestine,” one person wrote. “He is the worst person to collab with.”

dj khaled is a palestinian who never speak up about palestine. he is the worst person to collab with. https://t.co/1JGWN2arcB — ave (@sunnyvhale) October 1, 2024

“people should be informed why we do not want any participation of dj khaled in the album,” added another. “It’s not a simple anti-western collab. there’s a reason for it.”

people should be informed why we do not want any participation of dj khaled in the album. it’s not a simple anti-western collab. there’s a reason for it 😔😔🙏🏻 https://t.co/eJ2yNjIR2o — rose 🌹✨ (@dindinowo) October 1, 2024

Other fans also mentioned Khaled’s ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs” in addition to his silence on the deadly conflict.

“Thank god someone said it!” a third person shared. “Do not fall for it. DJ Khaled is not a good person. His friendship with Diddy should be a big enough red flag! Also, the fact that he’s Palestinian & has remained SILENT about the GENOCIDE of his people. Hmm… I wonder why….”

Thank god someone said it! Do not fall for it. DJ Khaled is not a good person. His friendship with Diddy should be a big enough red flag! Also, the fact that he's Palestinian & has remained SILENT about the GENOCIDE of his people. Hmm… I wonder why….🛴 #HybeDivestFromZionism https://t.co/1lKUXkNCQQ pic.twitter.com/sje0wcb4eP — GraceSea 🍉🔻🐋 (@HungryBunnie23) September 23, 2024

PBS reports since Hamas launched the war on October 7, killing some 1,200 people and abducting 250 others, Israel’s retaliatory invasion of Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and wounded more than 95,000, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. Additionally, 1.9 million Palestinians were forced to flee their homes.