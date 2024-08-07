Kai Cenat Claims Secret Service Hounding Him For Kamala Harris Interview 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat admitted he knows nothing about politics but is considering interviewing Kamala Harris, claiming the Secret Service is on his neck.

The popular Twitch streamer faced calls to interview Harris after Donald Trump made headlines with his Adin Ross discussion. Despite his initial reluctance and a lack of political knowledge, Cenat is considering the proposal.

On Tuesday night (August 6) Kai Cenat announced that the Secret Service had called him “five times,” asking him to have Kamala Harris on his stream.

“I’ve got the f###### Secret Service calling me five times n####! I don’t know g###### s### about politics my n####, I don’t know nothing,” he yelled, while accidentally knocking his camera off the desk.

He also claimed a mystery woman, who he’s tried to get on the stream for years, suddenly contacted him to convince him to interview Harris.

“At first, I was thinking she was talking about a game. A video game, like a Modern Warfare game or some s###, or if not that, a clothing brand,” he said.

Nonetheless, Kai Cenat insisted he would be transparent if he were to stream with Kamala Harris.

“If someway, somehow, something was to go into where I do a stream of politics, I’m going to be 100 percent honest. I’m going to sit on my stream and say ‘why did you guys call me?’” he declared. “I’ve never done anything with politics and these blogs are like ‘Yo, you’ve got to do this s### Kai.’ And it’s all the top blogs.”

Kai Cenat says he’s been getting calls from Kamala Harris campaign and the secret service for a possible collab and stream with Kamala & says he wants no parts of politics and isn’t gonna involve himself pic.twitter.com/4y6ZAwyABW — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 7, 2024

A post from a popular social media account suggesting Cenat stream with the Vice President following Trump’s Adin Ross stream was viewed more than 16 million times on X (Twitter).