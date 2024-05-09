Kai Cenat Won’t Face Criminal Charges For NYC Riot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Streamer Of The Year winner makes a public apology.

Kai Cenat will not be prosecuted for the highly publicized Union Square riot on August 4, 2023. The influential streamer faced inciting a riot and promoting unlawful assembly charges.

NBC New York reports the Manhattan district attorney’s office agreed to Kai Cenat paying $55,000 in restitution. He also had to make a public apology. The 22-year-old internet personality posted a statement on Snapchat.

“I apologize for the disruption and damage to the community, the park, the vehicles, and the storefronts in the area,” Cenat wrote. “I apologize to the first responders who had to endure the backlash of this irresponsible promotion and work to restore calm.”

The mayhem in Union Square, Manhattan began after Kai Cenat promoted a PlayStation giveaway at the location. According to the New York City Police Department, thousands of teenagers showed up at the historic NYC intersection.

“You had people walking around with shovels, axes, and other tools from the construction [site],” NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey stated. “Individuals were also lighting fireworks, throwing them towards the police, they were throwing them towards each other.”

Previously, Kai Cenat expressed disappointment in his fans’ behavior while addressing his viewers during a livestream. The former State University of New York at Morrisville student repeated that frustration in his Snapchat apology.

“The actions of some of the people that attended were unacceptable. At no time is it ok to act out physically in situations like this or to destroy property or try to harm people,” the two-time Streamer Of The Year winner wrote.