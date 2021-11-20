Kamala Harris Becomes First Female President In U.S. History

Kamala Harris made history yesterday when she became the first female to become President of the United States – for 85 minutes!

Many have wondered precisely where Kamala Harris has been. The first Black vice-president of the United States has been making moves, and her boss has no problem validating her work.

President Joe Biden made Kamala the first female president in history. #NoForReal

According to Politico President Biden temporarily granted Executive power to his second-in-command for a brief time on Friday morning.

On November 19th, the 46th president underwent a colonoscopy procedure at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that required anesthesia. He temporarily transferred the Presidency to Kamala Harris.

This rite was bestowed on her less than one year after her being sworn in office.

The Howard University graduate followed the protocols set up by the George W. Bush administration. During his presidency, “W” briefly transferred his Executive power to the Republican #2, Dick Cheney, in 2002 and 2007. Ronald Reagan did the same for Bush’s father in George H.W. Bush in 1985.

Both Biden and Bush had very similar conditions and operations. Reagan was treated for colon cancer.

Reports from the White House reveal that the president is doing well and recuperating in the facility. In a tweet from Jen Psaki, the

administration’s press secretary, the world found out just how short the power transfer was: 85 minutes.

She wrote, “@POTUS spoke with @VP and @WHCOS at approximately 11:35 am this morning.

@POTUS was in good spirits and, at that time, resumed his duties. He will remain at Walter Reed as he completes the rest of his routine physical.”

Social media understood exactly how important Friday was in history.

Scott Dworkin posted, “Today VP Kamala Harris becomes the first woman with presidential power ever.”

“It’s now PRESIDENT Kamala Harris. Not VP. Once you hold the title it’s never taken away,” rationalized @waffleaddict5

Glad the president is feeling better! Now, stop asking, “what does Kamala do?”