Kandi Burruss Is Getting Sued After Woman Shot On Her Property In 2020

R&B singer and businesswoman Kandi Burruss is being sued for a shooting at her restaurant Old Lady Gang in 2020.

According to AllHipHop.com, on February 14th, 2020, a gunman barged into Kandi’s Old Lady Gang in East Point and started shooting at a patron inside the prominent establishment.

One man was targeted in the shooting. However, the gunman also hit two innocent bystanders during Valentine’s Day attack.

The two bystanders were a woman named Kiya Humphries and her 14-year-old daughter Tammy Johnson.

According to Radar Online, the woman is suing Kandi’s restaurant, the owners of the shopping center where the OLG is located, and the security team hired by the center.

“While waiting to be seated at Old Lady Gang, a man wearing a red tracksuit entered Old Lady Gang and was near the front of the restaurant,” the complaint said. “Shortly afterward, a second man entered Old Lady Gang.”

“The man wearing the red tracksuit began shooting. Kiya Humphries was shot in the right calf,” the complaint added.

Johnson also was shot, and her wound required multiple medical surgeries, therapy, and counseling.

“Kiya Humphries has experienced severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound she sustained,” the suit reads, saying, Kiya “will continue to experience severe physical and emotional pain and suffering as a result of the gunshot wound she sustained.”

Humphries also alleges in the lawsuit the restaurant has also had a lot of violence and that the singer did not keep people safe.