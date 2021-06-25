Kanye Says He’s Losing Hundreds Of Millions Over Walmart’s Fake Yeezy Foam Runners

Kanye West is furious with Walmart, for selling knock-off versions of his popular Yeezy Foam Runner sneaker.

The rap star claims Walmart is selling fake foam sneakers for $24.99, much cheaper than the $75 he charged for the sneaks last June when they debuted – and sold out instantly.

Kanye claims Walmart is selling an exact replica of his foam runner, and he could be losing hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to reports, Kanye West sent Walmart a cease and desist letter, but the retail giant ignored his warnings so he was forced to sue.

Walmart told TMZ they had nothing to do with the fake Yeezys in a statement.

“The product referenced in the complaint is not sold by Walmart, but rather by third-party Marketplace sellers. We take allegations like this seriously and are reviewing the claim. We will respond in court as appropriate after we have been served with the complaint,” a statement reads.

