Kanye Loses It & Cusses At Photographer During Church Visit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The paps captured intimate moments as the famous family was on the campus of their worship house.

Rapper Kanye West and his family were going to church on Sunday, June 4, when he was bombarded by paparazzi.

The multi-Grammy-winning recording artist and producer gathered his wife Bianca Censori, his 4-year-old son Psalm and his entourage to attend service in Los Angeles, but the photographers hounded him (either when he was arriving and leaving) with exclusive pictures that they eventually sold to TMZ.

This incident comes days after AllHipHop.com reported that Ye is being sued got assault, battery and negligence by paparazzi Nichol Lechmanik who alleged the star violated her civil rights.

The photographer and her attorney Gloria Allred announced the lawsuit at a press conference on Thursday (June 1).

“The incident with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was traumatic to me,” Lechmanik said. “He reached into my car as if he was going to hit me. He grabbed my phone out of my hand and then angrily threw it into the street. He caused me so much fear, I have not been able to be the same since then. His actions have interfered with my ability to work.”

Earlier in 2023, Kanye confronted Lechmanik and a different paparazzo when they tailed his car. Video of the incident surfaced online.

TMZ posted an acquired video of the Sunday church outing. In it, Ye is seen spazzing out on the paparazzi, jumping out of his SUV and shouting, “Like seriously, bro. Always you mother##kers! Stop following me.”

In some of the pictures, Yeezy is dressed in all black (a t-shirt that says Polizei and tights). Censori is also in all-black with a sheer dress over her outfit and a huge donut around her shoulders.

A few of the photographs showed him playing with Psalm on a tiny teal and black two-wheel bike.

Psalm, dressed in all white and a bronze-colored helmet, seemed unfased by the photographers as he played with his attentive father.