Kanye West Sells Gutted Malibu Beachfront Property

Kanye West found a buyer for his stripped-down Malibu beachfront property, which is set to undergo extensive renovation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group is handling the house sale, which is under contract and currently in escrow as the deal moves forward.

The sale came more than six months after the Hip-Hop artist, also known as “Ye,” initially listed the residence for $53 million.

In April, he lowered the price to $39 million in an effort to attract potential buyers.

The property, which sits on the breathtaking Malibu coastline, was initially designed by acclaimed architect Tadao Ando and purchased by Kanye in 2021.

Following the acquisition, he stripped the home of its interior, necessitating considerable investment from any new owner to make it liveable once again.

“The interiors need to be replaced,” Oppenheim explained to The Hollywood Reporter when the property first hit the market in December. “The house has remarkable architectural integrity, especially in its substantial concrete work, which contributes to its value.”

Legal issues also clouded the sale. Kanye faced a lawsuit over unpaid work on the property, with a contractor claiming he was owed more than $1 million.

However, these legal hurdles have been resolved, clearing the way for the transaction.

The four-bedroom, 4,000-square-foot house boasts panoramic Pacific Ocean views from every room, amplifying its allure despite its current state.