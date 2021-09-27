Kanye Parties With Diddy as Trailer For “Intimate” Documentary Released

The Kanye West documentary titled “Jeen-Yuhs” has been 21 years in the making and will include previously unseen home videos.

It’s been almost a month since Kanye West dropped the high-anticipated “DONDA” album and he’s still celebrating its release.

Over the weekend Kanye was seen having fun partying with Diddy. A series of videos see the pair and other friends hanging out at Diddy’s “Club Love” party at the weekend.

The clips posted on Instagram by DJ Akademiks from photographer Onda’s IG Story show Kanye fitted out in a balaclava, some Balenciaga shades, and a button-up shirt featuring his controversial friend Marilyn Manson’s face.

Ye can be seen dancing along to the tracks as Diddy nodded his head to the beat.

In other Kanye news, the trailer for a documentary featuring footage Kanye gathered over a 21 year period was released at the weekend. Titled “Jeen-Yuhs,” the film is an “intimate” project that was acquired back in April by Netflix. The official trailer was unveiled during Netflix’s “Tudum” live stream event and shows young Ye rapping “Two Words,” from his debut studio album The College Dropout, alongside collaborator Mos Def.

According to a statement, “Jeen-Yuhs” will explore “both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” The three-part film features footage gathered over a 21-year span including previously-unseen home videos. It is said that West wasn’t creatively involved in production but allowed the filmmakers “intimate” access during the making of the project.

Now Kanye’s back in the studio. In another video posted by DJ Akademiks, Kanye can be seen with Post Malone singing along to indie-folk band Fleet Foxes’ song “The Shrine / An Argument.” The pair were joined by the band’s songwriter and vocalist Robin Pecknold. It’s not known what the trio may be cooking up.