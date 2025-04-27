Kanye West Claims Playboi Carti Was Armed & Ready For Confrontation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West accused Playboi Carti of threatening him with a gun at the Chateau Marmont amid a bitter feud over Carti’s new album “MUSIC.”

Kanye West dropped a bombshell during a Twitch livestream when he accused Playboi Carti of pulling up to his Los Angeles hotel, the Chateau Marmont, armed with a gun over their escalating feud.

West, speaking bluntly to viewers, recalled the tense moment, saying, “This n#### told me he was at the Chateau [Marmont] with a gun, n####. What that mean, n####? And the n#### say he don’t be on the Internet. It’s like, if you don’t be on the Internet, what are we talking about, then? I ain’t say nothing, then.”

The accusation surfaced as tensions between the two rappers continued to boil following the March 14 release of Carti’s album, MUSIC, which allegedly cut Kanye’s vocals without warning.

‌

West has since accused Carti of betraying him creatively and copying his style, siding with his enemies, and even contacting Kim Kardashian to request vocals from Kanye’s daughter, North West, for a song — a move Kanye publicly condemned.

In a heated March 2025 post, Kanye slammed Carti, writing, “CARTI YOU A CHILD YOU FAKE DARK I BEEN IN THIS S### 30 YEARS AND I SEEN AND KNOW WHAT IT REALLY IS I AM THE DON I AM THE LEADER THIS CARTI S### IS THE FINAL HEARTBREAK I CAN DEAL WITH CARTI IF NORTH WAS YOUR NIECE YOU WOULDN’T LET HER GET TRAFFICKED ALL THIS S### IS ABOUT CLOUT FOR ALL YALL THESE MY REAL KIDS.”

Adding fuel to the fire, in a social media post, Kanye claimed Carti told him he was “the worst enemy to have”, punctuated with laughing emojis.

Kanye also took a swipe at Kendrick Lamar’s guest appearance on MUSIC, posting, “I DIDNT NEED TO HEAR HIM ON CARTI ALBUM.”

Playboi Carti has not publicly addressed the gun allegation or any of Kanye’s other claims.

Kanye’s Twitch stream, where he aired these grievances, was cut short after about 10 minutes when he was banned from the platform, reportedly for performing a Nazi salute.