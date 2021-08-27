Kanye Set On Fire in Dramatic “DONDA’ Finale, Brings Kim Out in a Wedding Dress

Kanye West’s “DONDA” listening party came to a c##### with Kanye performing while on fire and Kim Kardashian emerging in a wedding dress.

The third and maybe final, who knows at this point, listening event for Kanye West’s “DONDA” album has come to an end. Ye being Ye, the ending was of course characteristically dramatic.

The show at Soldier Field stadium, Chicago, was a typical Kanye headline-grabber with appearances from DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, who are caught up in their own public controversies. DaBaby for his highly-publicized homophobic remarks made at Rolling Loud and the antics that followed. Manson is currently under investigation for domestic abuse, sexual assault, and various other charges filed against him by numerous women.

Fans were outraged at the apparent replacement of Jay-Z with DaBaby on the track “Jail” after the pair seemingly reconciled. Also causing some waves was the omission of long-time friend and collaborator Kid Cudi from the song “Moon.”

The “stage” set in the center of the stadium, was a replica of Kanye’s childhood home where he lived for eight years with his mother, Dr. Donda West who is the inspiration behind the album. Atop the house was a flaming cross. Kanye and his guests, including DaBaby and Marilyn Manson as well as Travis Scott and Jamaican dancehall artist, Shenseea, danced along on the porch of the house to the tracks blasting from the stadium speakers.

Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during his Donda listening party in Chicago…

Griselda’s Westside Gunn also made an appearance, performing with Kanye. He and fellow Griselda r####, Conway the Machine appear on “DONDA” on the track ‘Keep My Spirit Alive.’

The show ended with the spectacle of Ye emerging from the house, walking down the steps and around the front yard, all while set on fire!

Can't believe Kanye West really lit himself on fire at the #Donda event



Kanye just walked out of the house on fire #DONDA

And if that wasn’t show-stopping enough, minutes later Kim Kardashian made an appearance. Not to be outdone by Ye’s suit of fire, Kim rocked up in a wedding dress! Face covered in a full-length veil, she walked through the stadium to West, the lights cutting off as she approached.

Earlier this week, Kanye filed to change his name from Kanye Omari West to his stage name, Ye. Kim filed for divorce back in February this year and sources say she and her children will be keeping the West name.