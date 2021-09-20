Kanye West Reportedly Buys $57.3 Million House In Malibu

Kanye West forked over $57.3 million to purchase a Malibu home designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, winner of the 1995 Pritzker Prize.

According to TMZ, Kanye West paid the hefty price to own a nearly 4,000 square-foot property designed by Tadao Ando. The Japanese architect was the 1995 winner of the Pritzker Architecture Prize, which is considered to be the Nobel Prize of architecture.

Kanye West’s house is located on the beach and overlooks the Pacific Ocean, but it is described as resembling a military bunker due to its abundance of concrete and reinforced steel. The three-story home includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a half bath.

The Ando-designed home spent well over a year on the market before Yeezy decided to buy it. The unique property was first listed in May 2020 and didn’t generate widespread demand.

A real estate source told TMZ the Malibu house only appealed “to a very specific buyer.” The spot is just a 30-minute drive away from where Kanye West and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian built a residence in Hidden Hills. Kardashian and their children still live in the Hidden Hills home.

Kanye West is coming off the release of his 10th studio album, Donda. After multiple delays, ‘Ye finally dropped the LP in August.

Donda debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s 10th LP to reach the top of the chart. His latest project accomplished the feat by selling 309,000 equivalent album units in its first week.