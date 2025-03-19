Kanye West Alleges Cassie Ventura Ran Orgies & Calls Kim Kardashian “A Sex Trafficker”

Kanye West’s seemingly never-ending Twitter rant continues, with new individual targets to air out, including Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, JAY-Z, John Legend and Pusha T.

On Wednesday (March 19), West made incredibly damaging claims about Ventura while claiming multiple artists, celebrities and his own family have betrayed him. The latest extension of the rant follows Ventura’s purported response to West’s previous shots, which was a repost of Carti’s tweet telling West to “S###.”

Additionally, West’s updated cyber attack on Cassie Ventura appears to be retaliatory, considering the remark is inherently insensitive and references Diddy’s infamous “freak-off” parties, which are at the center of the incarcerated mogul’s federal indictment.

“CASSIE USED TO RUN ORGIES,” Kanye wrote in the tweet.

In another lengthy tweet, he lashed out at Cassie, alleging she orchestrated Diddy’s arrest through a series of calculated moves.

“CASSIE YOU SHUT THE F### UP,” he wrote in part. “YOU CAME TO EXTORT THE N#### DIAGIO PUT OUT A TEN YEAR OLD TAPE TO MAKE THE PUBLIC FOCUS ON THAT I RIDE WITH DIDDY CAUSE THATS EXACTLY WHAT ADIDAS TRIED TO DO TO ME THEY FROZE MY ACCOUNTS RIGHT BEFORE TAX TIME WHEN YOU DONT PAY 60 MILLION IN TAXES YOU GO TO JAIL GET IT IM NOT THE CRAZY ONE HERE.”

Part of what makes the level of insensitivity of West’s comments so high is rooted in his recent remarks, including tweets in which he admits to abusing women. However, specifically regarding Cassie Ventura and Diddy, West alleged that Ventura attempted to the legally shake Diddy down, writing, “SO CASSIE AIN’T EXTORT PUFF?”

He also downplayed the abuse Ventura allegedly suffered at the hands of Diddy, despite the release of the footage of the brutal 2016 hotel assault, by mocking the backlash Diddy faces as a whole.

But West’s incendiary tweets didn’t conclude there. In yet another string of remarks he accused a number of his frequent collaborators, such as Ty Dolla $ign, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and more of back stabbing him. He even alleged his own family and kids turned their backs on him, though he “bled” for each and every person on the list.

“I AM IN PAIN THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX,” he wrote. “THE BETRAYAL. VIRGIL. JOHN LEGEND. KIM. TRAV. CARTI. BIG SEAN. JAY Z. TY. TYLER. DURK. COMMON. CUDI. PUSHA. DON C. AMBER. THE KARDASHIANS. ADIDAS. DEMNA / BALENCIAGA. MY OWN KIDS. MY OWN FAMILY. THE BLACK COMMUNITY AND OF COURSE THE JEWS IM IN PAIN I BLED FOR EVERYONE HERE.”

As if all of that weren’t enough, West also tweeted more direct shots at JAY-Z. In addition to alleging the Roc Nation mastermind and Beyoncé could’ve done more to help him, he wound up predicting that his Watch the Throne album collaborator would be the person to kill him—that is if Drake and his shooters and/or Jewish people don’t get to him first.

“I LOVE JAY Z AND I DO FEEL BAD,” he wrote. “I ALWAYS FELT LIKE THE BLACK SHEEP LIKE I WANTED FAMILY IN THIS MUSIC S### I’D RUN ON STAGES THINKING I WAS DOING THE RIGHT THING AND WOULD ALWAYS BE A SLIGHT HOV NOT COMING TO MY FIRST WEDDING HIM PUTTING KENDRICK ON THE SUPERBOWL OVER ME OR EVEN US NEVER BEING INVITED TO S### TAKING JABS ABOUT MY RED HAT.

“ON DONDA I FELT LIKE BOTH HIM AND HIS WIFE COULD HAVE HELPED ME HAVE MORE LEVERAGE WITH MY KIDS THEY COULD HAVE USED THEIR CULTURAL POSITION TO NOT JUST WATCH THE KARDASHIANS RUN ME OVER. S### HURTS SO F### BOTH OF THEM CAUSE WHEN I NEEDED THEM IT WAS F### ME.”

And to top it all off, West went after his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, and her entire family, claiming that she was a sex trafficker and that his kid are caught up in a trafficking ring.

See the additional tweets from the rant below.