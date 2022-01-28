Kanye West Announces “DONDA 2” Due February, Produced By Future

Kanye West revealed the release date for the follow-up to his first “DONDA” album named after his beloved late mother, Donda West.

Kanye West has given his fans what they have been waiting for and announced “DONDA 2.”

The multihyphenate took to Instagram to reveal the release date and artwork for the project. He also announced the album is executive produced by Future.

“DONDA2 COMING 2 22 22 EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY FUTURE,” he wrote in the caption.

The album cover features a burning home and could refer to his listening event for “Donda” in Chicago. The event in August last year closed with his childhood home on fire. A Twitter user noted:

“Kanye basically ended Donda with Come To Life with his home burning down. Donda 2 cover has the home continuing to burn down as he moves on from his past and enters a new life, a new beginning. He is reborn.”

Kanye West also shared a post via his Instagram Stories revealing the significance of the date the album will drop. “According to the stars,” he wrote. “The United States is finally getting a spiritual makeover with its fest-ever Pluto Return on Feb 22, 2022. Astrologically, Pluto return is when the heavenly body returns to the same position in a birth chart where it was when the chart began.”

Notably, Pluto is also the nickname of “DONDA 2” producer and the title of his debut studio album. However, an eagle-eyed Twitter user pointed out that February 22 is also the birthday of Kim Kardashian’s later father, Robert.

Will “DONDA 2” Arrive On Time?

However, many fans were concerned that the album would be delayed, as is often the way with Kanye West projects.

kanye 100% capping abt donda 2 but ima still believe him — raniya (@raniya_ahmd) January 28, 2022

Kanye West X Future

Others also commented on the fact “DONDA 2” is produced by the poster boy for toxicity, Future.

Kanye West’s Donda 2 is exclusively produced by Future, are you thinking what I’m thinking pic.twitter.com/pS5l35LTj9 — NIGGAVERSE🏴‍☠️📝 (@neggaverse) January 28, 2022

So Kanye West divorces Kim and now Future is producing Donda 2? pic.twitter.com/sxvCyMKxcX — The Godfather (@o_goshi18) January 28, 2022

Meanwhile, TMZ reported on Wednesday (Jan. 26) that Kanye West would be collaborating with Skid Row Fashion Week for his next Yeezy commercial. However, according to a rep for the rapper, that’s just not true.

“This reported event is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development,” a Yeezy Gap spokesperson said in a statement to The New York Post.