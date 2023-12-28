Peter Rosenberg Blasts Kanye West’s Apology To The Jewish Community

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The radio host offers a theory on why Ye recently changed his tune.

Kanye West decided to end 2023 by posting an apologetic message to the Jewish community after making numerous anti-semitic remarks. One famous Jewish American does not believe Ye’s mea culpa is sincere.

Peter Rosenberg spoke with TMZ about Kanye West’s apology. The Hot 97 radio host suggested West needed to make amends so his upcoming Vultures album with Ty Dolla $ign could be finalized.

“I thought, ‘I wonder what the sample is that Kanye needs to try to clear before Friday.’ We all know Kanye notoriously is late with handling album stuff,” Peter Rosenberg theorized.

Rosenberg also said, “I just wonder whether there was something getting held up. And someone said, ‘Hey, this sample does not get cleared if he does not issue an apology.’ Like you guys said, he just goes on chat GPT and boom we get a quote apology.”

On December 26, Kanye West posted a message written in Hebrew directed at members of the Jewish faith. The social media statement included Ye claiming he did not intend to “hurt or disrespect” anyone. West also stated he plans to gain “greater sensitivity and understanding” from the ordeal.

“No, of course not, absolutely not. No part of me believes this apology,” Peter Rosenberg responded when asked if he buys Ye’s expression of regret. The WWE talking head also blasted Kanye West for writing his apology in Hebrew.

Rosenberg said, “I totally agree by the way that the Hebrew part was like so, either intentionally or unintentionally, offensive. As if American Jews can just read Hebrew without vowels. Like bro, it’s just another offensive thing here.”

Additionally, Peter Rosenberg brought up Kanye West’s repeated adoration of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Rosenberg also implied Ye did not write the apology because it came off as “inauthentic.”