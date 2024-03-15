Kanye West Asked For Threesome With Nicki Minaj – Safaree Confirms It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Safaree was dating Nicki Minaj when Kanye West inquired about having a threesome with her and then-girlfriend Amber Rose.

Kanye West recalled his attempt to arrange a threesome with Nicki Minaj and his former girlfriend Amber Rose in an interview with Big Boy. Ye proposed the idea of making Nicki’s “Monster” lyrics a reality to her then-boyfriend Safaree during the recording of 2010’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

“You know what’s so messed up is we didn’t really know they was together,” Kanye said regarding Nicki and Safaree. “So, we down doing Dark Fantasy and he in the studio. I’m just thinking she with a bad b####. I’m like, ‘Yo, Safaree, you think Nicki will let me and Amber hit like what she said?’ This her man! Like you gotta make these raps true … Ask your girl can I get her number.”

Nicki famously teased a threesome with Kanye and his girlfriend at the time on “Monster.”

“Besides Ye, they can’t stand besides me/I think me, you and Am’ should ménage Friday,” Nicki rapped.

Kanye, Ty Dolla $ign and Big Boy laughed about the awkward moment for Safaree, who shared a clip from the interview on Instagram Stories. Safaree maintained his sense of humor as he corroborated Ye’s story.

“This was funny af tho when it happened,” Safaree wrote. “I know some s### but don’t be saying s### .. my life is a [movie]. I’m an ICON.”

Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign sat down with Big Boy to promote their Vultures album trilogy. The duo released Vultures 1 in February. The project helped Ye score his first No. 1 hit in years when “Carnival” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Vultures 2 was scheduled to be released on March 8. The album was delayed like most of Kanye’s projects in recent memory. Vultures 3 was presumably delayed as well. It was originally supposed to drop on April 5.