Kanye West Sets A New Release Date For “Donda”

According to reports, Kanye West’s highly anticipated album download is not going to be released until August!

After a week of anxious anticipation, Kanye West has announced the release date of his upcoming album Donda.

Rumors have circulated for days after social influencer Justin Laboy started tweeting about hearing the project and stating how great an effort it was by the Def Jam artist.

Followed up immediately with a beats by Dre commercial starring track star Sha’Carri Richardson, playing his song and announcing a listening party just a few days later, many thought that Donda would drop on Friday, July 23.

However, another date has been presented.

Kanyites stalked their Apple Music and Spotify accounts from 12:00 AM until 11:59 PM Friday for a chance to be the first to listen to the epic offering.

But according to Laboy, Kanye never intended on dropping the music after the listening party. He wanted to wait to make sure that everything was perfect for the listeners.

He tweeted, “KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE[.] HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS[.]”

KANYE WEST WILL MOVE THE RELEASE DATE OF DONDA TO AUGUST 6TH. THANKS FOR YOUR PATIENCE ❤️ HE WANTS TO GIVE HIS FANS THE BEST POSSIBLE PRODUCT WITHOUT RUSHING ANYTHING. HE LOVES YALL WITH ALL OF HIS HEART. GOD BLESS 🙏🏾 #DONDA #RESPECTFULLY — Respectfully Justin (@JustinLaboy) July 24, 2021

We’ve heard a lot of the tracks already, including one with Jay-Z that was finished at 4:00 PM on Thursday, July 22 — just hours before debuting at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Other notable collaborations on Donda are Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and the deceased Pop Smoke.

While you can’t get Kanye’s 10th studio album yet, fans can pre-order the Yeezy Gap jacket he was rocking in red during the sold-out spectacle. It will cost you though …

The outside wear is running a flat $200 a pop. But you will look like Ye, so maybe it’s worth it.