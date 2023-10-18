Kanye West Claims He Has “Signs of Autism”—Not Bipolar Disorder—In Text To Elon Musk

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper had an associate release the text messages.

Kanye West apparently thinks he’s on the spectrum—not bi-polar. In a series of texts to Elon Musk posted online by West’s longtime friend Ian Connor, he claimed he’s showing signs of autism following the 2002 car accident that led to his jaw being wired shut.

“When are we going to speak,” the text messages said. “You owe me nothing. You never have to speak to me again. But if we do speak. The nature of the relationship has to change. I’m not bi polar. I have signs of autism from my car accident.”

He added, “You can’t watch Kim keep my kids from me. And not say anything publicly then call yourself my friend so I can bring my audience to your struggling platform.”

According to TMZ, West himself instructed Connor to share the texts.

Ian Connor posts a message Kanye sent to Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/PWEAqaVQ7P — RH (@RihYe_) October 18, 2023

Elon Musk and Kanye West have a complex history. At the center of it was Musk’s decision to remove the Grammy Award winner from the platform in 2022 over his antisemitic comments.

“Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me,” Musk told West at the time.

As for the car accident West referred to, the Chicago native fell asleep at the wheel when driving home from a recording session in Los Angeles on October 23, 2002. He crashed into an oncoming car and his jaw was completely shattered in three places. The other driver broke both his legs.

West had to undergo emergency surgery, where a metal plate was put into his chin and his mouth wired shut for over one month.